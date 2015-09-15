BRIEF-Gemdale's contract sales up in March and January-March
* Says contract sales up 74.2 percent y/y in March at 17.2 billion yuan ($2.49 billion), up 62.9 percent y/y in January-March at 33.3 billion yuan
LONDON, Sept 15 UK insurer Hastings announced its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with a 180 million pound ($277.78 million) share sale aimed at accelerating its growth.
The offer to institutional shareholders is expected to result in admission to London's premier stock market in October, the company said in a statement.
Hastings, one of Britain's fastest growing motor insurers, is expected to be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK indices.
Goldman Sachs Investors will retain a significant indirect shareholding following the floatation and will remain Hastings' largest shareholder following completion of offer. ($1 = 0.6480 pounds) (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino, editing by Sinead Cruise)
DUBAI, April 6 Dubai's Drake & Scull International (DSI) plans to begin talks with banks in May about its existing debt and seek financial backing for new projects, Chief Executive Wael Allan told Reuters on Thursday.
* Says its unit sold 4 percent stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for 1.89 billion yuan