SYDNEY, July 15 Australia's Hastings Funds
Management said it will sell its quarter stake in a Texas
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to U.S. specialist fund
Global Infrastructure Partners for $1.1 billion, five and a half
times what it paid four years ago.
The deal continues a bumper year for Australian M&A with
transactions totalling $79 billion in the six months to June 30,
compared to $45 billion in the first half last year, according
to J.P. Morgan.
So far in 2014 the country has had 20 deals worth over $1
billion, compared to just 17 for the entire previous year.
The sale of the 25 percent stake in Freeport LNG Development
L.P. also shows the funds management sector's strong appetite
for energy infrastructure assets globally.
Hastings, owned by Australia's No. 2 bank Westpac Banking
Corp, sold the stake just as Freeport, which runs a LNG
regasification terminal, starts construction on three new
liquefication plants which are expected to begin operations in
four years.
"It was timely for Hastings to monetise the investment given
strong market demand for assets exposed to the LNG value chain,"
Hastings executive director of global investment Peter Taylor
said in a statement.
"We are long-term investors but we do not ignore the market
and will move to maximise value."
Hastings, which recently bought Australia's Port of
Newcastle, the world's busiest coal terminal, for A$1.75 billion
($1.64 billion), said the Freeport sale proceeds would enable it
to expand in North America, its Chief Executive Officer Andrew
Day said.
Hastings has been managing the Freeport stake, bought for
about $200 million in 2010, for Australian funds Utilities Trust
of Australia and The Infrastructure Fund, and Zachry American
Infrastructure LLC.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC represented Hastings and Zachry
on the deal.
($1 = 1.0655 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)