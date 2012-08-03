SYDNEY Aug 3 Australian gas distributor Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund recommended on Friday that shareholders accept a A$1.25 billion ($1.31 billion) offer from Pipeline Partners Australia (PPA) rather than a higher proposed A$1.33 billion offer from rival APA Group .

Hastings remains in talks with APA about granting access to its books after APA said last week it planned to increase its offer.

However, Hastings said there was no guarantee the higher bid would eventuate, leaving the bid from Pipeline, a consortium including Canadian fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and Utilities Trust of Australia, a fund managed by HDF's manager Hastings Funds Management, as the best offer on the table.

At stake for the bidders are two key gas pipelines owned by Hastings that serve Australia's main onshore gas hub, Moomba, with strong growth prospects from new coal seam gas projects and huge liquefied natural gas export projects in Queensland state.

Pipeline has offered A$2.325 per security. APA's proposal last week was for A$0.60 cash and a fixed amount of APA securities, bringing the bid to at least A$2.50 per share. Hastings shares were down 0.4 percent at A$2.54 in early trade. ($1 = 0.9550 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)