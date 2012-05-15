SYDNEY May 15 Australian gas pipeline owner
Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund received a $1.25
billion takeover offer from a consortium including a Canadian
fund manager On Tuesday, setting up a bidding war against APA
Group.
Hastings shares jumped 14 percent to A$2.41 on the prospect
that APA Group, which already owns 20.7 percent of Hastings,
will want to come back with a higher offer.
At stake are the two main gas pipelines serving Australia's
main onshore gas hub, Moomba, with strong growth prospects from
new coal seam gas projects and huge liquefied natural gas export
projects at Gladstone in Queensland.
APA has a hostile $1 billion bid on the table, which has
been held up by Australia's competition watchdog. The offer is
due to close on May 31.
The new offer of A$2.35 per share, or A$1.246 billion,
came from Pipeline Partners Australia, a consortium including
fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and
Utilities Trust of Australia, a fund managed by HDF's manager
Hastings Funds Management.
That trumped APA's offer of A$0.50 cash and 0.326 APA shares
for each Hastings share, worth A$2.12 a share based on APA's
share price on Tuesday. HDF rejected the offer last December.
Hastings has struggled to lure a higher bid as APA had a
blocking stake.
Pipeline Partners' bid is conditional on receiving at least
70 percent support.
The consortium has been granted due diligence for a period
of up to 45 days.
HDF sought to reassure shareholders that the consortium was
independent from it, saying all the Hastings units were being
advised separately.
"Hastings continues to apply rigourous corporate governance
procedures and has put in place appropriate information barriers
to protect the interests of all HDF securityholders," Hastings
Fund Management chairman Alan Cameron said in a statement.
