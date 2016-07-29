BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
July 29 Hastings Insurance Services Ltd appointed Sue Amies-King and Valerie Dias to its board of directors.
Amies-King, who is currently the chief executive of UK water retailer Water Plus, joined the board on Thursday.
Dias, who is a non-executive director for the Ipswich Building Society and Chartered Management Institute, will join on Oct. 1. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The dollar tumbled on Tuesday, headed for its worst start to a year in over a decade, while stocks cemented their biggest losses in six weeks as U.S. President Donald Trump added uncertainty to the market following stringent curbs on travel to the United States.