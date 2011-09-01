TORONTO, Sept 1 Hathor Exploration HAT.TO, the target of a hostile bid from Canada's top uranium miner, Cameco Corp (CCO.TO), said on Thursday it is assessing the C$520 million ($531 million) proposal and urged shareholders not to respond to the offer at this time.

Cameco launched its all-cash hostile bid for Hathor earlier this week, after talks aimed at a friendly deal failed. Cameco's move is aimed at expanding its output from the Athabasca Basin mining region in Western Canada. [ID:nN1E77T0C1] [ID:nNL4E7JQ275]

Hathor's board is in the process of assessing Cameco's offer with its legal and financial advisers, the Vancouver-based exploration company said in a statement.

Hathor, which owns the Roughrider deposit in Saskatchewan, said it will formally respond to the Cameco offer no later than Sept. 14.

