BRIEF-Titan Machinery reports dealership restructuring plan
* Titan Machinery Inc - company expects $25 million in annual cost savings from restructuring plan
TORONTO, Sept 1 Hathor Exploration HAT.TO, the target of a hostile bid from Canada's top uranium miner, Cameco Corp (CCO.TO), said on Thursday it is assessing the C$520 million ($531 million) proposal and urged shareholders not to respond to the offer at this time.
Cameco launched its all-cash hostile bid for Hathor earlier this week, after talks aimed at a friendly deal failed. Cameco's move is aimed at expanding its output from the Athabasca Basin mining region in Western Canada. [ID:nN1E77T0C1] [ID:nNL4E7JQ275]
Hathor's board is in the process of assessing Cameco's offer with its legal and financial advisers, the Vancouver-based exploration company said in a statement.
Hathor, which owns the Roughrider deposit in Saskatchewan, said it will formally respond to the Cameco offer no later than Sept. 14.
($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Rob Wilson)
* Titan Machinery Inc - company expects $25 million in annual cost savings from restructuring plan
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Boeing Co must sell more 777 and 787 jetliners to keep production plans on track, despite a $13.8 billion order for both planes that landed on Thursday, the chief executive said.