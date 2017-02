Nov 17 Rio Tinto sweetened its friendly offer for Hathor Exploration by 13 percent, topping Cameco Corp's latest offer of C$4.50 a share.

Rio's raised its offer to C$4.70 a share, valuing Hathor at about C$654 million.

On Monday, Cameco, Canada's largest uranium miner, had raised its offer for Hathor by 20 percent. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)