FRANKFURT Aug 11 The European Central Bank and
German banking watchdog Bafin have given a green light to
China's Fosun International for its planned takeover
of German private bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser, two sources familiar
with the situation said on Thursday.
The two companies announced in July last year that Fosun had
agreed to buy Hauck & Aufhaeuser for up to 210 million euros
($234.63 million).
However, banking supervisors took extra time with the
approval process to ask Fosun for details about an incident in
which its shares were suspended after the company lost contact
with its billionaire founder Guo Guangchang, a person familiar
with the regulatory process said late last year.
Bafin had said in May it had received all the necessary
documents from Fosun to examine the takeover, giving itself 60
working days to complete a review.
Bafin, the ECB and Fosun all declined comment on Thursday on
the approval, which was also reported by financial daily
Handelsblatt.
The two sources familiar with the situation said the deal
still needed the nod from financial supervisors in Luxembourg.
The ECB and Bafin checks had been seen as the major hurdle,
however.
