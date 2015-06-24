PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 4
PARIS, June 24 Advertising agency Havas is aiming for organic revenue growth of about 5 percent this year, fueled by strong demand in the United States and Latin America, Chief Executive Yannick Bollore said on Wednesday.
The world's fifth-largest advertising holding company, which is majority owned by French tycoon Vincent Bollore's eponymous group, also believes it can pick up new business this year as an unprecedented $27 billion in media buying and planning contracts come up for review in the U.S.
The CEO said that Havas was in a good position since it only had to defend one contract, namely that of retailer Sears , which is expected to be decided by the autumn. It is also pitching for an $18 billion contract with food maker General Mills.
"We are challengers rather than incumbents, so this spate of reviews is more of an opportunity than a risk," Bollore said in an interview at the Cannes Lions advertising conference. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)
