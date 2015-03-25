BRIEF-G-bits Network Technology to pay cash 41 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
PARIS, March 25 French businessman Vincent Bollore's Bollore SA holding company said on Wednesday it had launched an accelerated placement for the sale of a 17 percent stake in media group Havas.
Bookrunners said the stake sale would fetch 510 million euros ($559 million) and was priced at between 6.40 and 6.70 euros a share. Havas shares closed at 7.197 euros on Wednesday.
Bollore had a stake of 83 percent in Havas as of February this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
March 28G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd :
* Says transcosmos inc. will decrease voting power in the company to 3.4 percent(52,100 shares), from 13.4 percent (218,500 shares)