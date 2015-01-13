BRIEF-Intel appoints Aicha Evans as chief strategy officer
* Appointment of Aicha S. Evans as chief strategy officer, effective immediately
Jan 13 Havas :
* Havas acquires Bird & Schulte, a health and wellness communications agency
* Co-founders Jeremy Bird and Monika Schulte will continue to serve as joint managing directors of agency, renamed Havas Life Bird & Schulte
* Denis Shing Fai Yip will be appointed as a chief executive officer of company