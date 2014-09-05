Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 4 Havas SA :
* Said on Thursday its programmatic trading unit Affiperf has been awarded a contract by Seoul-based marketing firm Innocean
* Said Affiperf will manage Innocean's programmatic trading
* Said Affiperf is to supply a training programme for Innocean
* Contract is for an initial period of 19 months and will allow Innocean to use Affiperf technology as a white label
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)