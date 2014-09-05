Sept 4 Havas SA :

* Said on Thursday its programmatic trading unit Affiperf has been awarded a contract by Seoul-based marketing firm Innocean

* Said Affiperf will manage Innocean's programmatic trading

* Said Affiperf is to supply a training programme for Innocean

* Contract is for an initial period of 19 months and will allow Innocean to use Affiperf technology as a white label

