BRIEF-Invenia signs contract worth 11.62 bln won
* Says it signed a 11.62 billion won contract with Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co.,Ltd to provide display manufacturing equipment
PARIS Nov 7 Havas SA : * Shares fall 7 percent after Q3 sales growth slows
* Says it signed a 11.62 billion won contract with Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co.,Ltd to provide display manufacturing equipment
March 7 Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it appointed LinkedIn executive Susan Taylor as chief accounting officer, effective April 17.
* HK$10 million 0.06 per cent bonds due 2035 issued under medium term bond programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: