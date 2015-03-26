BRIEF-Arena Bilgisayar divests stake in unit Adeo Bilisim
* Said on Wednesday that it divests all stake in Adeo Bilisim to current shareholders and to its legal entity
March 26 Havas SA : * Shares down 5-10 percent in pre-market after Bollore placement
* FY gross profit 27.5 million euros versus 25.8 million euros year ago
* Says aims for FY 2018 revenues to reach 1 billion eur mark Further company coverage: