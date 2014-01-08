PARIS Jan 8 French advertising agency Havas said in a statement that Yannick Bollore, the son of leading Havas shareholder Vincent Bollore, will take over as CEO.

The company also said that current CEO David Jones will leave the company to become co-founder and CEO of a new technology start-up company.

French tycoon Vincent Bollore owns 36 percent of Havas stock. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Louise Heavens)