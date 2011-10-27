* Q3 organic growth 7.3 pct, ahead of rivals
* Shares up 6.6 pct vs 5.3 pct gain in CAC-40
* Decline in France offset by gains in U.S., LatAm, Asia
* CEO says outlook for ad market uncertain for 2012
(Adds CEO comments)
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Oct 27 Advertising group Havas SA
posted underlying revenue growth of 7.3 percent in
the third quarter, as gains in the United States, Latin America
and Asia outweighed a decline in its French home market.
Chief Executive David Jones said it was unclear how
advertising markets would be impacted by Europe's debt crisis
and persistently high unemployment in the United States and
other mature markets.
"There is a lack of visibility and a lot of uncertainty out
there among our clients," Jones said on a conference call.
"We have already started seeing some sporadic cuts from
different sectors, but a lot of people are not acting yet to
cut," he said, adding that much would hinge on how corporate
earnings shape up in the first quarter of next year.
Consolidated revenue including acquisitions rose to 387
million euros ($535 million) from 368 million a year ago.
The world's sixth-largest ad group by revenue grew
faster in the third quarter than larger rival Publicis
but slower than U.S.-based Omnicom .
Its shares were up 6.6 percent to 3.19 euros at 1430 GMT as
the French blue-chip index rose 5.3 percent.
Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas and UBS predicted the figures
would lead to an increase in consensus earnings estimates for
the company, which trades at a discount to its larger peers.
On an organic or like-for-like basis, revenue in France fell
0.8 percent to 76 million euros, while European sales overall
edged up 1.8 percent to 195 million.
North American revenue rose 8.2 percent on a like-for-like
basis to 126 million, while in Asia and Latin America sales
surged 18.7 percent to 66 million.
Investors have sent shares of advertising agencies lower
since the summer on concern the European sovereign debt crisis
and a weak jobs outlook in the United States would lead big
advertisers to cut marketing budgets.
Yet growth has so far held up, with Omnicom and Publicis
reporting strong results, but questions remain as to whether
this will last given the clouds over the global economy.
Publicis has predicted a slowdown in the fourth quarter even
as it says the outlook for next year is still good.
CEO Jones, who took the helm of Havas in March, has set an
ambitious growth strategy to expand in digital and mobile ads,
as well as emerging markets, largely via acquisitions.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Christian Plumb;
Editing by James Regan and David Holmes)