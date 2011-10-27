* Q3 organic growth 7.3 pct, ahead of rivals

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, Oct 27 Advertising group Havas SA posted underlying revenue growth of 7.3 percent in the third quarter, as gains in the United States, Latin America and Asia outweighed a decline in its French home market.

Chief Executive David Jones said it was unclear how advertising markets would be impacted by Europe's debt crisis and persistently high unemployment in the United States and other mature markets.

"There is a lack of visibility and a lot of uncertainty out there among our clients," Jones said on a conference call.

"We have already started seeing some sporadic cuts from different sectors, but a lot of people are not acting yet to cut," he said, adding that much would hinge on how corporate earnings shape up in the first quarter of next year.

Consolidated revenue including acquisitions rose to 387 million euros ($535 million) from 368 million a year ago.

The world's sixth-largest ad group by revenue grew faster in the third quarter than larger rival Publicis but slower than U.S.-based Omnicom .

Its shares were up 6.6 percent to 3.19 euros at 1430 GMT as the French blue-chip index rose 5.3 percent.

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas and UBS predicted the figures would lead to an increase in consensus earnings estimates for the company, which trades at a discount to its larger peers.

On an organic or like-for-like basis, revenue in France fell 0.8 percent to 76 million euros, while European sales overall edged up 1.8 percent to 195 million.

North American revenue rose 8.2 percent on a like-for-like basis to 126 million, while in Asia and Latin America sales surged 18.7 percent to 66 million.

Investors have sent shares of advertising agencies lower since the summer on concern the European sovereign debt crisis and a weak jobs outlook in the United States would lead big advertisers to cut marketing budgets.

Yet growth has so far held up, with Omnicom and Publicis reporting strong results, but questions remain as to whether this will last given the clouds over the global economy.

Publicis has predicted a slowdown in the fourth quarter even as it says the outlook for next year is still good.

CEO Jones, who took the helm of Havas in March, has set an ambitious growth strategy to expand in digital and mobile ads, as well as emerging markets, largely via acquisitions. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan and David Holmes)