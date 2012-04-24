(Adds details)

PARIS, April 24 Advertising agency Havas posted organic growth of 3.5 percent in the first quarter on revenue of 387 million euros ($507.92 million) as strength in Asia and Latin America was blunted by weakness in southern Europe.

Havas, which competes with larger rivals Publicis and WPP, also signed net new business worth 605 million euros in the quarter including contracts with travel agency Thomas Cook and telecom major Telefonica.

Ad spending generally tracks macroeconomic growth, and the sector is expected to get a boost this year from special events including the summer Olympics in London, the European football championships, and U.S. presidential elections.

Market research group Zenith Optimedia, a unit of Publicis, forecast in March that the global advertising market would grow by 4.8 percent in 2012, up from 3.5 percent in 2011.

Publicis earlier fell short of expectations with 4.1 percent organic growth in the first quarter and warned of a slowdown in the second quarter as companies delay spending to coincide with the blockbuster events.

Market leader WPP is expected to report first quarter results on April 27.

Havas, whose biggest shareholder is French industrialist Vincent Bollore, has seen its shares climb nearly 30 percent this year helped by a share buy-back programme done at 4.90 euros per share for nearly 12 percent of the share capital.

Havas has suffered from lower valuations than its larger competitors in recent years, and has been trying to catch up in key areas like on-line advertising and emerging markets.

Chief Executive David Jones has done small acquisitions in these key areas, but the scale of the deals has fallen short of the 750 million euros budget he laid out when he took over the group with big growth ambitions a year ago.

Havas shares closed at 4.11 euros on Monday, giving it a market capitalisation of 1.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)