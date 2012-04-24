(Adds details)
PARIS, April 24 Advertising agency Havas
posted organic growth of 3.5 percent in the first
quarter on revenue of 387 million euros ($507.92 million) as
strength in Asia and Latin America was blunted by weakness in
southern Europe.
Havas, which competes with larger rivals Publicis
and WPP, also signed net new business worth 605 million
euros in the quarter including contracts with travel agency
Thomas Cook and telecom major Telefonica.
Ad spending generally tracks macroeconomic growth, and the
sector is expected to get a boost this year from special events
including the summer Olympics in London, the European football
championships, and U.S. presidential elections.
Market research group Zenith Optimedia, a unit of Publicis,
forecast in March that the global advertising market would grow
by 4.8 percent in 2012, up from 3.5 percent in 2011.
Publicis earlier fell short of expectations with
4.1 percent organic growth in the first quarter and warned of a
slowdown in the second quarter as companies delay spending to
coincide with the blockbuster events.
Market leader WPP is expected to report first quarter
results on April 27.
Havas, whose biggest shareholder is French industrialist
Vincent Bollore, has seen its shares climb nearly 30 percent
this year helped by a share buy-back programme done at 4.90
euros per share for nearly 12 percent of the share capital.
Havas has suffered from lower valuations than its larger
competitors in recent years, and has been trying to catch up in
key areas like on-line advertising and emerging markets.
Chief Executive David Jones has done small acquisitions in
these key areas, but the scale of the deals has fallen short of
the 750 million euros budget he laid out when he took over the
group with big growth ambitions a year ago.
Havas shares closed at 4.11 euros on Monday, giving it a
market capitalisation of 1.8 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7619 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)