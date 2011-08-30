* Q2 organic growth slows to 4.5 pct from 6.8 pct in Q1
* Ad spending in Southern Europe hit by debt crisis
* Havas improves margins via cost controls
* CEO says still aims for acquisitions, to weigh buybacks
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Aug 30 Advertising agency Havas
EURC.PA posted slower growth in the second quarter as
Europe's sovereign debt crisis hit its business in Spain,
Greece and Portugal, but it markedly improved margins via cost
controls.
In contrast, demand in North America and emerging markets
held up better, a pattern seen across the advertising industry
in recent quarters.
Like its larger rivals Publicis (PUBP.PA) and WPP (WPP.L),
Havas' shares have slumped in recent weeks because of renewed
concerns that the United States might be headed for a second
recession.
Since ad spending is closely linked to the macroeconomic
cycle, the agencies are affected quickly when business
sentiment deteriorates.
Havas CEO David Jones said he had not seen major clients
cutting their ad budgets, but that the outlook would become
more clear in September and October.
"What we see at the moment differs by region: Latin America
and Asia are buoyant, while Europe and the U.S. are becoming
much more cautious," he said. "But I can tell you that our
major clients are not as optimistic as they were at the
beginning of the year, especially in America."
Despite the uncertainty, Jones said Havas was sticking to
its aim to hit the acquisition trail to increase its business
in emerging markets, digital and mobile ads, adding that he
would present his plan to the board next month.
With some 750 million euros ($1.08 billion) to spend on
deals, Jones aims to increase revenue by a billion euros over
three years.
"Havas now has a very solid balance sheet and is capable of
seizing growth opportunities," said Jones.
Havas' first-half results were slightly weaker than
analysts had expected with revenue of 765 million euros,
organic growth of 5.6 percent and operating profit of 85
million euros.
In the second quarter, it saw 4.5 percent organic growth in
revenue to reach 404 million euros ($585.8 million).
Havas managed to improve operating margins more than
analysts had expected, raising its profitability to 12.4
percent in the first half from 11.5 percent a year earlier,
largely by cutting salary and real estate costs.
Havas shares have fallen nearly 30 percent since January,
further than the 18 percent decrease in the STOXX Europe 600
media index .SXMP, and more than Publicis and WPP.
Asked whether he would consider share buybacks, Jones said
it was something the company would consider.
"Yes, it is something we will look at because we would view
our share price as being undervalued at the moment compared to
the market," he replied. "I'm not saying we are going to do it
but it is certainly something we will look at."
Havas shares closed largely flat on Tuesday at 2.75 euros.
