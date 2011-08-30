* Q2 organic growth slows to 4.5 pct from 6.8 pct in Q1

* Ad spending in Southern Europe hit by debt crisis

* Havas improves margins via cost controls

* CEO says still aims for acquisitions, to weigh buybacks (Adds CEO comments)

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, Aug 30 Advertising agency Havas EURC.PA posted slower growth in the second quarter as Europe's sovereign debt crisis hit its business in Spain, Greece and Portugal, but it markedly improved margins via cost controls.

In contrast, demand in North America and emerging markets held up better, a pattern seen across the advertising industry in recent quarters.

Like its larger rivals Publicis (PUBP.PA) and WPP (WPP.L), Havas' shares have slumped in recent weeks because of renewed concerns that the United States might be headed for a second recession.

Since ad spending is closely linked to the macroeconomic cycle, the agencies are affected quickly when business sentiment deteriorates.

Havas CEO David Jones said he had not seen major clients cutting their ad budgets, but that the outlook would become more clear in September and October.

"What we see at the moment differs by region: Latin America and Asia are buoyant, while Europe and the U.S. are becoming much more cautious," he said. "But I can tell you that our major clients are not as optimistic as they were at the beginning of the year, especially in America."

Despite the uncertainty, Jones said Havas was sticking to its aim to hit the acquisition trail to increase its business in emerging markets, digital and mobile ads, adding that he would present his plan to the board next month. [ID:nLDE73Q153]

With some 750 million euros ($1.08 billion) to spend on deals, Jones aims to increase revenue by a billion euros over three years.

"Havas now has a very solid balance sheet and is capable of seizing growth opportunities," said Jones.

Havas' first-half results were slightly weaker than analysts had expected with revenue of 765 million euros, organic growth of 5.6 percent and operating profit of 85 million euros.

In the second quarter, it saw 4.5 percent organic growth in revenue to reach 404 million euros ($585.8 million).

Havas managed to improve operating margins more than analysts had expected, raising its profitability to 12.4 percent in the first half from 11.5 percent a year earlier, largely by cutting salary and real estate costs.

Havas shares have fallen nearly 30 percent since January, further than the 18 percent decrease in the STOXX Europe 600 media index .SXMP, and more than Publicis and WPP.

Asked whether he would consider share buybacks, Jones said it was something the company would consider.

"Yes, it is something we will look at because we would view our share price as being undervalued at the moment compared to the market," he replied. "I'm not saying we are going to do it but it is certainly something we will look at."

Havas shares closed largely flat on Tuesday at 2.75 euros. ($1=.6897 Euro) (Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan and Matthew Lewis)