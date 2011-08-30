PARIS Aug 30 Advertising agency Havas EURC.PA saw organic growth slow to 4.5 percent in the second quarter as demand lagged in key markets of southern Europe but it improved its margins, helped by cost controls.

The French company, which competes with larger rivals Publicis (PUBP.PA) and WPP (WPP.L),posted first-half revenue of 765 million euros ($1.11 billion) and first-half organic growth of 5.6 percent on Tuesday.

Havas managed to improve its operating margin to 12.4 percent in the first half from 11.5 percent in the same period a year earlier by controlling labour and real estate costs.

Like other major ad agencies, Havas' business has slowed in southern Europe because of the ongoing sovereign debt crisis, while North America and emerging markets have held up better.

Recent turmoil on financial markets and renewed concerns that the United States might be headed for a second recession have dragged down ad agencies' shares in recent weeks.

Since ad spending is closely linked to the macroeconomic cycle, the agencies are affected quickly when business sentiment deteriorates. ($1=.6897 Euro) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)