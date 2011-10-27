PARIS Oct 27 Advertising group Havas
said on Thursday its third-quarter revenue rose 5 percent as a
decline in its home market of France was outweighed by gains
elsewhere in Europe, as well as the United States and Asia.
Consolidated revenue rose to 387 million euros ($535
million) from 368 million in the year-ago period. On an organic
basis, earnings rose 7.3 percent, the company said in a
statement.
Havas, which is the world's sixth-largest ad group by
revenue, competes with larger rivals Publicis , WPP
and Omnicom .
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Christian Plumb; Editing by
James Regan)