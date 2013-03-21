BRIEF-Amazon.com's AWS says will make changes to improve recovery time of key S3 subsystems
* provides summary of the amazon s3 service disruption in the northern virginia (us-east-1) region
PARIS, March 21 French advertising agency Havas reported a 5 percent rise in group net profit for 2012 despite a slowing European economy, saying its dividend payout would remain unchanged in an uncertain environment.
Havas' annual net profit rose to 126 million euros ($163.17 million) in 2012, while revenues grew 8 percent, to 1.8 billion. The dividend is to remain at 0.11 euros per share.
Analysts were expecting net income of 139.44 million euros, and a dividend per share of 0.12 euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)
TBILISI, March 2 Georgia's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a change of ownership at the biggest independent TV station Rustavi 2, in a move critics say is an attempt to silence the media.
* FY net income 28.6 million euros ($30.04 million) versus 22.8 million euros year ago