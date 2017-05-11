Hasbro launches board game subscription service
June 19 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, said on Monday it launched a subscription service to deliver sets of board games in the United States.
PARIS May 11 French media giant Vivendi on Thursday offered to buy the 60 percent stake owned by Group Bollore in advertising group Havas at a price of 9.25 euros a share.
The offer reflects a premium of 8.8 percent over the closing price for Havas on Wednesday, Vivendi said in a statement.
The group said it aimed to reach a binding agreement with Groupe Bollore "as soon as possible." (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
June 19 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, said on Monday it launched a subscription service to deliver sets of board games in the United States.
* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF CONTRACTS TO TRANSFORM INFORMATION SYSTEMS OF KIDILIZ AND TARTINE & CHOCOLAT GROUPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a closely watched copyright dispute known as the "dancing baby" case over a company's move to take down a home video posted online showing a toddler joyfully bouncing to the late pop star Prince's song "Let's Go Crazy."