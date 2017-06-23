By Mathieu Rosemain
| CANNES, France, June 23
CANNES, France, June 23 A tie-up between French
media giant Vivendi and advertising group Havas
has no business rationale and could risk a conflict of
interests, Publicis Chairman Maurice Levy said on
Friday.
French tycoon Vincent Bollore's merger of Havas, run by his
son Yannick, with Vivendi is scheduled to close in two weeks. He
controls both via stakes owned by his family-run conglomerate
Bollore Group, and the 2.3 billion-euro deal consists
of Vivendi buying up Bollore's stake in Havas.
"Bollore's strategy is very clear. It's a wealth management
strategy," Levy said in an interview in Cannes.
Asked whether this meant the transaction had no business
rationale, Levy said "It's just my personal opinion."
Havas Chief Executive Yannick Bollore said on Thursday the
deal to create the Vivendi-Havas entity - which would include
Universal Music Group, France's biggest pay-TV group Canal Plus
and Havas - could create at least 390 million euros in value. He
did not elaborate.
Levy also pointed to the risk of conflicts of interests
because the deal would see a media group taking control of an
advertising group.
"This is badly perceived by advertisers, because advertisers
don't like having media controlling an ad agency or an ad agency
controlling media," Levy said. "They don't like this kind of
mixture because it casts suspicion on the way advertising
investments are made."
Yannick Bollore, who was lined up by his father to be
Vivendi's next CEO, brushed off criticism on Thursday.
"The only conflict of interest concerns the media buying
capabilities," Bollore said. "Havas clients represent 0.5
percent of (Vivendi) revenue."
"The engagement we have with clients is to be transparent,
as we’re doing in France," he added.
WPP's boss Martin Sorrell said combining media and
advertising would make sense provided it is transparent to
clients. But he was sceptical about the value the deal could
create.
"They say by coming together, they would create value,"
Sorrell said in an interview on Friday. "They had the
opportunity to do that...But, you know, maybe they’ll make
greater efforts this time."
Vincent Bollore, 65, has stated his plan is to hand over his
majority-owned Bollore Group to his four children in 2022, the
year of the conglomerate's bicentenary.
Four years ago Yannick, 37, became chief executive of Havas,
which is 60 percent-owned by Bollore, and last year he joined
Vivendi's supervisory board, chaired by his father.
