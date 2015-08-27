PARIS Aug 27 Advertising agency Havas
achieved 5.5 percent organic sales growth in the second quarter
driven by North America, outpacing larger rivals such as WPP
and Publicis.
Chief Executive Yannick Bollore told Reuters on Thursday the
company was on course to reach its goal of 5 percent organic
sales growth this year despite recent volatility on world stock
markets and concerns about China's economic slowdown.
"I remain confident in the long-term prospects for the
global economy, and for Havas this year will continue to be a
good one," said Bollore.
"The first-half results were better than we had hoped."
The world's sixth-largest advertising company by sales,
majority owned by French tycoon Vincent Bollore's eponymous
group, posted second-quarter revenue of 565 million
euros ($635 million).
For the first half, operating profit rose 22 percent to 128
million euros, lifting the operating margin to 12.3 percent from
12 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8899 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Laurence Frost)