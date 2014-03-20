(Adds details)
PARIS, March 20 French advertising agency Havas
saw its profits rise slightly last year, helped by
recovering markets in Europe and North America and a robust
Asia, the company reported on Thursday.
The world's sixth-largest agency kept its dividend for last
year unchanged at 0.11 euros per share, and Chief Executive
Yannick Bollore said in a statement the company was looking at
2014 "with serenity and enthusiasm".
Havas has grown more slowly than larger rivals Publicis
and WPP because of its exposure to
recession-bound Europe, where it earns roughly half its revenue.
Net profit rose 1.6 percent to 128 million euros in 2013 on
revenue up an underlying 1 percent at 1.772 billion euros.
Analysts were expecting a dividend per share of 0.13 euros,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.
Havas's largest shareholder is French tycoon Vincent Bollore
with 36 percent of the capital. Bollore is also one of the
largest shareholders of French telecoms-and-media group Vivendi
and the vice-chairman of its board.
Havas's share price is down 1.09 percent so far this year,
giving it a market value of about 2.4 billion euros.
The stock trades at 15.34 times prospective earnings against
16.45 times for Publicis and 14.47 times for WPP, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Greg Mahlich)