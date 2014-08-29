PARIS Aug 29 French advertising group Havas said first-half net profit grew 6.9 percent to 62 million euros ($81.7 million) thanks in part to double-figure revenue growth in the UK, Asia Pacific and Africa regions.

Chief Executive Yannick Bollore said the company was looking forward to the second half of the year "with confidence and serenity."

(1 US dollar = 0.7585 euro) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)