Fidelity Bank says has $56 mln exposure to Etisalat Nigeria
LAGOS, March 16 Fidelity Bank has exposure of around 17.5 billion naira ($56 million) to Etisalat Nigeria, the Nigerian lender's investor relations team said on Thursday.
PARIS, March 20 French advertising agency Havas saw its 2013 profits rise slightly, helped by a recovering Europe and North America and a robust Asia.
The world's sixth-largest agency kept its 2013 dividend unchanged at 0.11 euros per share and reiterated it was looking at 2014 with "serenity and enthusiasm".
The world's sixth-largest agency said net profit rose 1.6 percent to 128 million euros in 2013, while revenues grew an underlying 1 percent to 1.772 billion euros.
Analysts were expecting a dividend per share of 0.13 euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
BEIJING, March 16 Baidu Inc said on Thursday it fired the head of its Nuomi group-buying service over ethics violations, at a time when the internet giant is looking to retool its sluggish search business and streamline loss-making units including Nuomi.
