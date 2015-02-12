(Adds details)
By Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS Feb 12 French advertising holding company
Havas achieved 3.5 percent organic sales growth on
revenue of 551 million euros in the fourth quarter, finishing a
strong year driven by new contract wins and strength in Britain
and emerging markets.
For 2014 as a whole, organic sales growth was 5.1 percent on
revenues of 1.87 billion euros ($2.13 billion), in line with
analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The sixth-largest advertising agency by revenue grew faster
last year than larger French rival Publicis which grew
2 percent. U.S. rival Omnicom achieved 5.9 percent
growth, helped by greater exposure to the healthy North American
market.
"We think this positive dynamic will continue in 2015,"
Havas Chief Executive Yannick Bollore said on a conference call.
The market consensus is for Havas to grow at about 3 to 4
percent this year, which is in line with the company's
expectations at this stage, he said.
($1 = 0.8780 euros)
