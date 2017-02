PARIS Nov 7 French advertising agency Havas said sales rose 11 percent in the third quarter, helped by strong growth from its digital business.

Third-quarter revenue was 428 million euros ($546 million), the company said in a statement on Wednesday, with growth accelerating in the Americas and Asia-Pacific while slowing in Europe. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)