PARIS Nov 6 French advertising agency Havas saw its sales growth slow in the third quarter as France and the rest of Europe dragged.

Revenue grew 1.2 percent on an organic to 411 million euro in the quarter, compared with 1.7 percent last quarter.

The world's sixth-largest agency, Havas has been growing more slowly than its larger rivals Publicis and WPP because of its exposure to recession-wracked Europe, where it earns roughly half its revenue.

Analysts had ben expecting organic growth of 1.7 percent to 3 percent. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Geert De Clercq)