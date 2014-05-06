PARIS May 6 Advertising agency Havas
posted a 3 percent rise in first-quarter organic revenue,
helped by a rebound in the United States where it returned to
growth with client wins such as satellite TV company Dish and
insurer Liberty Mutual.
Revenue stood at 389 million euros ($539.87 million) as
Europe, North America and Asia all contributed.
Analysts had been expecting organic growth of 2.3 percent to
2.5 percent for the quarter.
Chief Executive Yannick Bollore, whose father tycoon Vincent
Bollore owns 36.7 percent of the company, said in a statement
that Havas "was in a positive dynamic" that made it confident
for the months ahead.
Net new business signed in the quarter reached 669 million
euros versus 402 million euros in the same period last year.
($1 = 0.7205 Euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)