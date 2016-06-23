CANNES, France, June 23 Havas Chief Executive Officer Yannick Bollore said on Thursday that there were no merger talks ongoing between his advertising company and Vivendi, the French media giant chaired by his billionaire father.

"There's no official discussion between the two companies," Bollore said in an interview in Cannes.

Bollore also said that there would be no change to the outlook for the advertising business if Britons voted on Thursday to leave the European Union.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Lough)