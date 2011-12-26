China to take fingerprints of foreign visitors as security step
BEIJING, Feb 9 China is to begin taking fingerprints of all foreign visitors as it steps up security on its borders, the Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.
NEW DELHI Dec 26 Electrical goods maker Havells India has formed an equal joint venture with China's Yaming, the Indian company's joint managing director Anil Gupta said on Monday.
The joint venture will invest $50 million over two years to set up a plant in China, he said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)
BEIJING, Feb 9 China is to begin taking fingerprints of all foreign visitors as it steps up security on its borders, the Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. aviation executives will discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform when they meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Japan seeks "win-win" economic ties with Washington (Adds comment by Japanese chief cabinet secretary)