LONDON May 26 Britain's Haven Power has signed
a 520 million pound ($800 million) deal with Thames Water
to supply the water utility with renewable
electricity over five years, Haven's parent company Drax Group
Plc said on Tuesday.
The deal carries an option for two further five-year
renewals which could increase the overall value of the contract
to more than 1.5 billion pounds over 15 years, it said.
Haven Power supplies electricity to businesses and sources
its power from Drax's power plant in Yorkshire, which is
converting from coal to biomass.
Two of the six units at Drax's 4-gigawatt plant have been
converted to biomass and the firm plans to convert another this
year.
Thames Water already sources around 20 percent of its
electricity from renewables such as solar, wind, hydro and
biogas but the deal will enable it to meet all of its
electricity needs from renewables.
