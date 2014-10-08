Oct 8 Havfisk ASA

* Says sells trawler "Rypefjord" to a foreign company

* Says sales amount is about 41 million Norwegian crowns

* Says trawler's book value was about 40 million crowns per Sept. 30, 2014

* Says delivery of trawler is planned to take place in Q4 2014