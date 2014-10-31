Oct 31 Havfisk ASA

* Q3 EBITDA 85 million Norwegian crowns versus 45 million crowns

* Q3 operating revenues 296 million crowns versus 189 million crowns

* Q3 harvested volumes 15,709 tonnes versus 13,039 tonnes

* Says Russia and Norway agreed to reduce next year's cod quota by 10 pct, while the haddock quota will continue at the same level as in 2014

* Says quota advice for saithe north of 62 degrees is at about the same level as in 2014

