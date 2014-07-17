July 17 Havfisk ASA : * Says Q2 EBITDA of NOK 47 million, an increase of NOK 15 million * Operating revenues for Havfisk came to NOK 226 million in the second quarter

2014, against NOK 157 million * Says the quota position is good for the second half year with much cod quota

left to fish.