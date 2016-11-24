(Adds CFO quotes)
Nov 24 Havila Shipping ASA :
* Has received notice from secured bank lenders collectively
that they intend to accelerate relevant facilities, and proceed
with formal acceleration notices imminently
* Has concluded that restructuring proposal as set out in
stock exchange notice dated Nov. 9 is only viable alternative to
a bankruptcy
* The proposal was rejected by bondholders on Nov. 23
* Says board of directors has set a deadline by 1400 GMT on
Nov. 28 at the latest to obtain the required support from all
stakeholders
* Havila's secured bank lenders are DNB, Danske
Bank, Swedbank, Nordea,
Sparebank 1 SMN, Sparebank 1 Soere Sunnmoere,
Sparebank 1 SR-Bank and DVB Bank, as well
as Garantiinstituttet for Eksportkreditt and Eksportkreditt
Norge
* CFO Arne Johan Dale tells Reuters total debt is 5.5
billion Norwegian crowns ($639.92 million)
* NOK 500 million is in unsecured bond loans and NOK 600
million is in secured bond loans in two vessels and the rest is
bank debt, he says
* "As you see in the statement the conditions are clear, I
don't have any further comments, deadline is on Monday, GMT
1400," Dale says
($1 = 8.5948 Norwegian crowns)
