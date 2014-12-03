Dec 3 U.S. power company NextEra Energy Inc said it would buy Hawaii's largest power supplier, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, for about $3.5 billion in cash and stock.

The offer of about $33.50 per share represents a premium of nearly 19 percent to Hawaiian Electric's Wednesday close of $28.19.

NextEra will also take on $1.7 billion in debt as part of the deal, the company said. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)