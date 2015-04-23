(Adds CEO quote, cost details)
April 23 Hawaiian Airlines on Thursday
reported first-quarter profit that topped analysts' estimates
and announced a new share repurchase program.
Honolulu-based Hawaiian Holdings Inc earned $25.9 million,
or 40 cents per diluted share. Analysts on average had expected
the company to earn 33 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said its board approved a buyback of $100
million of the company's stock, with Hawaiian having $488
million in unrestricted cash and equivalents at the end of last
quarter.
"Low fuel prices and strong demand across our network
combined to more than offset the impact of a strengthening U.S.
dollar, declining fuel surcharges in some markets and an
increase in industry capacity between North America and Hawaii,"
Chief Executive Officer Mark Dunkerley said during an investor
call. "As a consequence, we have been able to further strengthen
our balance sheet".
Hawaiian said it expects operating unit revenue to be down 1
to 4 percent and unit costs excluding fuel to be up 0.5 to 3.5
percent this quarter, on a capacity growth of 3 to 5 percent. It
attributed the cost increase largely to higher pension and wage
expenses.
The airline forecast it will pay between $2.10 to $2.20 per
gallon of jet fuel this quarter, with hedge losses at $16
million based on mid-April prices.
