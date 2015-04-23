(Adds CEO quote, cost details)

April 23 Hawaiian Airlines on Thursday reported first-quarter profit that topped analysts' estimates and announced a new share repurchase program.

Honolulu-based Hawaiian Holdings Inc earned $25.9 million, or 40 cents per diluted share. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said its board approved a buyback of $100 million of the company's stock, with Hawaiian having $488 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents at the end of last quarter.

"Low fuel prices and strong demand across our network combined to more than offset the impact of a strengthening U.S. dollar, declining fuel surcharges in some markets and an increase in industry capacity between North America and Hawaii," Chief Executive Officer Mark Dunkerley said during an investor call. "As a consequence, we have been able to further strengthen our balance sheet".

Hawaiian said it expects operating unit revenue to be down 1 to 4 percent and unit costs excluding fuel to be up 0.5 to 3.5 percent this quarter, on a capacity growth of 3 to 5 percent. It attributed the cost increase largely to higher pension and wage expenses.

The airline forecast it will pay between $2.10 to $2.20 per gallon of jet fuel this quarter, with hedge losses at $16 million based on mid-April prices. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Bernard Orr)