Dec 3 Hawaiian Holdings Inc, operator of Hawaiian Airlines, will add more seats to its short-haul aircraft next year, a top company executive said.

Hawaiian Holdings, which mainly operates flights in Hawaii, will add as many as 10 seats each to its 18 Boeing 717 jets, Peter Ingram, the company's chief commercial officer, said at its investor day in New York.

"We are replacing all of the main cabin seats with more modern, lightweight, thinner seats that will allow us to maintain the amount of personal space that our guests have," Ingram said.

The company operates some Boeing 717 aircraft with 123 seats, and some with 118 seats. Ingram said the cabin rehaul will standardize the number of seats in all aircraft to 128. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)