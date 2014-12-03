(Adds comment on outlook from CEO)

Dec 3 Hawaiian Holdings Inc, operator of Hawaiian Airlines, will add more seats to its short-haul aircraft next year, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

Hawaiian Holdings, which mainly operates flights in Hawaii, will add as many as 10 seats to each of its 18 Boeing 717 jets, Peter Ingram, the company's chief commercial officer, said at an investor day in New York.

"We are replacing all of the main cabin seats with more modern, lightweight, thinner seats that will allow us to maintain the amount of personal space that our guests have," Ingram said.

The company operates some Boeing 717 aircraft with 123 seats, and some with 118 seats. Ingram said the cabin overhaul will standardize the number of seats in all aircraft at 128.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Dunkerley added that lower fuel prices will boost the company's business as well. Benchmark Brent crude oil traded at $70.86 on Wednesday morning, following a nearly 40 percent drop since June.

"We are very enthusiastic and encouraged by the outlook for 2015," Dunkerley said by phone after the investor presentation. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Alan Crosby)