* Said on Friday it reported H1 net profit was 18.1 million zlotys vs 39.3 million zlotys last year

* Said H1 revenue was 138.2 million zlotys versus 82.2 million zlotys last year

* Said H1 operating profit was 21.5 million zlotys versus 44.3 million zlotys a year ago

