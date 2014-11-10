Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Hawe SA :
* Said on November 7 that Q3 revenue was 64.7 mln zlotys versus 38.6 million zlotys a year earlier
* Q3 operating profit 3.9 mln zlotys versus profit 2.6 mln zlotys a year earlier
* Q3 net profit 2.7 mln zlotys versus profit 2.5 million zlotys a year earlier
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)