UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 21 Tocos Beteiligung GmbH:
* Publishes takeover offer for Hawesko; offer price 40 euros per share
* Acceptance period from Nov. 21 to Dec. 22, 24:00 CET
* There is no minimum acceptance threshold
* Aims to strengthen financial position of Hawesko by adjusting dividend policy in form of reduction of dividend payout ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources