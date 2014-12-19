FRANKFURT Dec 19 German wine seller Hawesko has called an extraordinary shareholder meeting for Jan. 26 to discuss a hostile takeover bid from 31-percent shareholder Detlev Meyer, the company said on Friday.

The move extends the deadline for shareholders to accept Meyer's offer to Jan. 29, it added.

Hawesko has said it may seek a white-knight bidder to fend off Meyer, but a source familiar with the situation said earlier this week that talks with buyout group Permira collapsed over price. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)