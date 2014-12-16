(Adds Hawesko statement)

FRANKFURT Dec 16 Buyout group Permira has shelved plans to make a counter-bid for Hawesko as the German wine seller seeks to fend off an offer from 31-percent shareholder Detlev Meyer, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Three sources had earlier told Reuters that Permira had entered talks with Hawesko, which runs shops under the brands Jacques' Wein-Depot and Wein & Vinos and whose second-biggest shareholder Alexander Margaritoff is also the chief executive.

But Permira then found that Margaritoff's asking price was too high, the source said.

Hawesko said in a statement: "Investor Permira has told the Hawesko board that it does not intend to launch a rival offer."

Meyer has offered shareholders of the group 40 euros per share, valuing it at close to 360 million euros ($451.7 million).

Permira declined to comment.

