FRANKFURT Dec 16 Buyout fund Permira is in talks to make a possible counter-bid for German wine seller Hawesko, two sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Hawesko said its management was in talks with some interested parties to fend off a bid from shareholder Detlev Meyer, who already owns 31.3 percent of Hawesko shares.

Meyer has offered shareholders of the group 40 euros per share, valuing it at close to 360 million euros ($451.7 million).

Permira declined to comment. Hawesko was not immediately available for comment.

