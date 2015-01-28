Jan 28 Hawesko Holding AG :

* Sales in 2014 rose as planned by 1.6 percent to nearly 473 million euros ($537 million)

* FY EBIT excluding charges from takeover offer: approximately 23 million euros (previous year: 22.6 million euros)

* FY financial result is currently expected to amount to -0.4 million euros (previous year: +2.7 million euros)

* For 2015 management board expects a further increase in sales

* Regarding FY 2015 EBIT and EBIT margin - excluding anticipated non-recurring charges - these are expected to improve against previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)