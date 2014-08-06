UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 6 Hawesko Holding AG : * Says consolidated sales below previous year's level due to bordeaux
subscription wines * Says outlook for sales and consolidated net income confirmed * Says H1 net income after deductions for taxes and non-controlling amounted to
EUR 5.0 million * Says forecast for 2014 has not changed * Affirms sales, net profit outlook, changes EBIT outlook * Says now sees 2014 EBIT of EUR 26 million * Reuters poll average for Hawesko Q2 revenues was 111 million EUR, EBIT 4
million, net profit 2.7 million Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources